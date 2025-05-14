Browns QB Deshaun Watson Sends Message Amid Injury Recovery
With all of the hoopla surrounding the Cleveland Browns' quarterback movement this offseason, many have actually seemed to forget about Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.
Watson has been rehabbing his injury and is expected to miss all of 2025, but he is holding out hope for a return to the NFL in the future.
The 29-year-old has been sharing moments of his recovery on social media throughout the process, and this week, the three-time Pro Bowler sent a message to everyone on Instagram accompanied by a series of clips: "Respect Your Journey! 4OVE."
Watson played in seven games last season before going down with the injury. During his time on the field, he threw for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.
The Browns infamously acquired the Clemson product in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2022 and proceeded to hand Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract extension.
Needless to say, it hasn't worked out for Cleveland, with some going as far to call it the worst trade in NFL history.
Since joining the Browns, Watson has played in a grand total of 19 games, going 9-10 while amassing 19 touchdowns and 12 picks throughout that span.
At this point, it seems like the former first-round pick has played his final game in Cleveland, as the Browns selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft late last month.
We'll see if Watson is able to return to the league in some capacity in the future.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns' UDFA Weapon Could Shockingly Crash the Party
MORE: NFL Insider Makes Huge Claim About Cleveland’s Offseason
MORE: Travis Kelce Opens Up About Cleveland Browns Drafting Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Next Move Should Be Painfully Obvious
MORE: Cleveland Browns GM Drops Update After Heartbreaking Injury News