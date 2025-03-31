Browns Owner Cops to 'Swing and Miss' on Deshaun Watson Trade
Three years have now passed since the Cleveland Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, a deal then and now ranked among the worst in the history of sports. The trade has left the Browns destitute (and their public image tarnished), Watson injured several times over, and the Texans AFC contenders.
On Monday, in an uncharacteristic moment of self-awareness, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam offered a candid assessment of the trade—and, to a degree, owned up to his own part in it.
"We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn't and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole," Haslam said.
Watson was suspended the first 11 games of his Cleveland career due to sexual assault allegations against him, and has suffered two straight season-ending injuries—not including a January re-tear of his Achilles tendon.
When healthy, he has thrown 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions—a far cry from his Pro Bowl days with the Texans.