Francisco Lindor Had Great Quote About Why He Wants Mets to Win the World Series
The New York Mets advanced the NLCS for the first time since 2015 with a 4-1 win over the rival Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of their NLDS on Wednesday night. Leading the way once again for New York was shortstop Francisco Lindor, whose grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning accounted for all the runs the Mets needed to clinch the series in front of their home fans.
Lindor, who also had a big home run against the Atlanta Braves on the final day of the regular season that punched the team's ticket to the postseason, has become beloved by Mets fans for his heroics. After Wednesday's win, he had a great line about why he wants to win a World Series with the franchise.
"I want to win it all," he said. "I want to be a team that comes back every 10 years and they eat for free anywhere they go.:
The Mets last won a World Series in 1986 when Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry powered a legendary team to an unforgettable title over the Boston Red Sox.
The franchise has only been to the World Series twice since then, losing to the Yankees in 2001 and losing to the Royals in 2015.
This Mets team has had a magical run after a brutal start to the season. If they can win it all, Lindor may never have to pay for a meal again in the city.