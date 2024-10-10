Francisco Lindor Rips Clutch Grand Slam vs. Phillies to Lead Mets to NLCS
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, bad back and all, came up with arguably the biggest hit of his MLB career on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Citi Field. The Mets had twice loaded the bases earlier in the game but had failed to cash in on any runs.
So when New York, trailing the Phillies 1–0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, loaded the bases a third time, it was paramount that the club at least tie the game. Enter Lindor.
Facing Phillies flamethrower Carlos Estevez, Lindor saw a 99-MPH fastball right down broadway on the fourth pitch of the at-bat and crushed it into the center field seats for a go-ahead grand slam, sending Citi Field into a frenzy in the process.
New York’s relievers did the job from there. Uusal starting pitcher David Peterson earned the win out of the bullpen by pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings. The Phillies were able to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning after Mets closer Edwin Diaz walked the first two hitters he faced, but he retired Kody Clemens, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber to eliminate Philadelphia.
MLB fans were in awe of Lindor.
Some couldn't believe that the normally-bubbly Lindor didn't even crack a smile after the huge postseason homer.
Others were ready to declare Lindor the NL MVP.
Mets fans agreed, as they serenaded Lindor with MVP chants after the home run.
Should the Mets bullpen preserve the 4-1 lead, New York will be headed to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2015.