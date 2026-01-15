Fred Warner recovers after 49ers practice with wife Sydney in epic pic, eyeing return

Fred Warner made it through practice as he hasn’t ruled out a miraculous return for the San Francisco 49ers for Saturday’s divisional round playoff game at the Seattle Seahawks. After practice, he went straight into recovery mode in an adorable photo that his wife Sydney shared as she too is recovering after the birth of their second child.

The four-time All-Pro Warner was hurt on October 12 when he was rolled up on by a teammate and he disclocated and fractured his ankle in a gruesome scene. With the game on January 17, it’s unbelievable he’s back at practice at all, yet alone looking like this:

94 days after breaking and dislocating his ankle, Fred Warner is clearly feeling VERY good back on the 49ers practice field pic.twitter.com/78cyucTX50 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 14, 2026

He may not be human.

His wife earlier in the day posted the perfect 49ers fit, and then showed that even superheroes need to recover with both her and Fred on the couch later in then day in an this epic phoot where she wrote, “recovery x2.”

Fred Warner getting some rest and recovery after his first day back at practice 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/C6VNsg5HWG — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 15, 2026

The Warners are both tough

Sydney went into labor the last time the team played the Seahawks in Week 18 and the couple was seen cheering and watching the game from the delivery room.

Now, mom and their two kids (son Beau, 1, and newborn daughter Bella Nicole), may be rooting on dad on Saturday (or the following week should the 49ers advance to the NFC Championship). The fact he’s even thinking of playing just over three months following his injury and the surgery picture below is a miracle.

