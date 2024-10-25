Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea giddy for Game 1 of World Series
The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees gets underway in LA on Friday night and baseball fans are beaming with excitement for the Fall Classic.
It's not only the fans who are giddy for Game 1, because MLB WAG Chelsea Freeman couldn't contain her excitement.
Chelsea took to social media to let everyone know she is ready.
MORE: Brian Cashman’s daughter Gracie Cashman reveals truth about Yankees GM
She took to Instagram to share a photo of the scoreboard at Dodgers Stadium featuring both teams' logos ahead of the World Series with the simple caption, "Who else can't sleep?"
The anticipation around the MLB world is at an all-time high with two of the most storied franchises in MLB facing off and the league's top stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge preparing to step up to the plate.
MORE: Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley raves about 'fun' Yankees season; WAGs bond
MORE: Gerrit Cole's wife threw nothing but heat in her fashion fits for Yankees ALCS series
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves. Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank
Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie
Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand
Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin
Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date