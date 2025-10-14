Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea has 3-word reaction to Dodgers’ dramatic NLCS win
The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLCS at the Milwaukee Brewers in dramatic fashion. Freddie Freeman’s solo home run proved to be the difference in a one-run game and his wife Chelsea Freeman was fired up about it.
Freeman was last year’s World Series hero and MVP, and he had another big postseason moment in Game 1 in Milwaukee in the top of the 6th with a clutch homer.
That home run was huge as Los Angeles would hold on, 2-1, after Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th but struck out.
Freddie’s wife Chelsea is usually a game-day staple like the last game in the NLDS in her custom Freeman fit, but she didn’t make this trip with the other WAGs as seen in the pre-game photo.
Chelsea was back at home watching with their three boys and had this three-word reaction watching her husband’s big homer: “Let’s gooooo! #dodgers.”
Freddie and the defending World Series champs are now three wins away from making it back to the big show after stealing a game on the road.
The two teams will be back at it tomorrow night at American Family Field. Chelsea hopes to have a few more moments to cheer about then as well.
