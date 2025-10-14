The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea has 3-word reaction to Dodgers’ dramatic NLCS win

The Dodgers superstar first baseman had another huge postseason home run that got his wife fired up.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) homers to right field during the sixth inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) homers to right field during the sixth inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Milwaukee Brewers October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLCS at the Milwaukee Brewers in dramatic fashion. Freddie Freeman’s solo home run proved to be the difference in a one-run game and his wife Chelsea Freeman was fired up about it.

Freeman was last year’s World Series hero and MVP, and he had another big postseason moment in Game 1 in Milwaukee in the top of the 6th with a clutch homer.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman crushed by wife Chelsea in matching denim fits for pre-NLCS date

That home run was huge as Los Angeles would hold on, 2-1, after Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th but struck out.

Freddie’s wife Chelsea is usually a game-day staple like the last game in the NLDS in her custom Freeman fit, but she didn’t make this trip with the other WAGs as seen in the pre-game photo.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea crushes custom fit celebrating with Dodgers WAGs

Chelsea was back at home watching with their three boys and had this three-word reaction watching her husband’s big homer: “Let’s gooooo! #dodgers.”

Freddie Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Freddie and the defending World Series champs are now three wins away from making it back to the big show after stealing a game on the road.

The two teams will be back at it tomorrow night at American Family Field. Chelsea hopes to have a few more moments to cheer about then as well.

Freddie Freeman and famil
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) with his family on the field after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

