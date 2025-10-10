Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea crushes custom fit celebrating win with Dodgers WAGs
The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to the NLCS after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in a wild Game 4 of the NLDS. That means the team’s All-Star WAGs like Chelsea Freeman are back for another series.
The wife of first baseman and last year’s World Series hero Freddie Freeman is always a fit hit at games like at last year’s World Series.
RELATED: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off insane boots for Game 4 vs. Phillies
While she didn’t pose in the pregame WAGs photo where Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka rocked a custom look, Freeman did show off her all-black custom Freeman shirt celebrating with him and their three boys on the field following the11th inning win on an error from pitcher Orion Kerkering that scored Hyeseong Kim that would be the difference in the game, 2-1.
RELATED: Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo
The Dodgers WAGs would get together where Chelsea was front and center in the victory photo while sipping on some victory champagne.
The Dodgers and their wives and girlfriends await to see their next opponent with Game 5 of the other NLDS series between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers taking place tomorrow night. Should the Cubs win, the Dodgers will start at home. Should it be the Brewers, the Dodgers will travel for Game 1.
Wherever they are, not doubt Chelsea will stand out with her game-day look.
