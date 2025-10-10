The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea rocks all-black Dodgers fit celebrating wild NLDS win

The wife of the superstar first baseman stands out on the field after Los Angeles defeats Philadelphia in extra innings.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (left) and wife Chelsea Freeman pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (left) and wife Chelsea Freeman pose on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It wasn’t the Los Angeles Dodgers’ biggest stars like World Series hero Freddie Freeman that got them the win in the NLDS clincher on Thursday night. After the game, Freeman was even outshined by his wife as well.

The Dodgers won Game 4 over the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the 11th inning on a wild pitch from Orion Kerkering that scored Hyeseong Kim that would be the difference in the game at 2-1.

The Dodgers found a way to win in Game 4 of the NLDS. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The defending champs are back in the NLCS as they await their opponent in either the Chicago Cubs or the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was the WAGs who ruled before the game with a picture all together where Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka rocked her custom look. Freeman, who wasn’t pictured with the others, did post some next-level Dodgers boots before the game.

After the win, she won the night posing with Freddie and their three boys while rocking her custom black Freeman top.

The first baseman Freeman finished that game just 1-for-5 at the plate but enjoyed the celebration with his family and teammates.

Freddie Freeman (5) and second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The team will stay home if the Cubs win, but travel to face the Brewers if they win.

The Dodgers are four wins from getting back to the World Series. While that’s not a given, what is are more fire game-day fits from Freeman during the NLCS.

Chelsea Freeman in her custom leather jacket featuring prints of her husband, Dodgers' Freddie Freeman. / Instagram / Chelsea Freeman

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

