Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea rocks all-black Dodgers fit celebrating wild NLDS win
It wasn’t the Los Angeles Dodgers’ biggest stars like World Series hero Freddie Freeman that got them the win in the NLDS clincher on Thursday night. After the game, Freeman was even outshined by his wife as well.
The Dodgers won Game 4 over the Philadelphia Phillies in the bottom of the 11th inning on a wild pitch from Orion Kerkering that scored Hyeseong Kim that would be the difference in the game at 2-1.
RELATED: Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo
The defending champs are back in the NLCS as they await their opponent in either the Chicago Cubs or the Milwaukee Brewers.
It was the WAGs who ruled before the game with a picture all together where Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka rocked her custom look. Freeman, who wasn’t pictured with the others, did post some next-level Dodgers boots before the game.
After the win, she won the night posing with Freddie and their three boys while rocking her custom black Freeman top.
RELATED: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna rocks custom Dodgers '50' denim fit for Phillies Game 4
The first baseman Freeman finished that game just 1-for-5 at the plate but enjoyed the celebration with his family and teammates.
The team will stay home if the Cubs win, but travel to face the Brewers if they win.
The Dodgers are four wins from getting back to the World Series. While that’s not a given, what is are more fire game-day fits from Freeman during the NLCS.
