Freddie Freeman crushed by wife Chelsea in matching denim fits for pre-NLCS date
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still awaiting their opponent for the NLCS. In the meantime, last year’s World Series hero Freddie Freeman and his WAG All-Star wife Chelsea Freeman got in a date night where she crushed him with her denim fit.
Freeman and the Dodgers are now four games away from returning to the World Series after a wild 2-1 win in Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on an error by the pitcher in the 11th inning.
Freddie and Chelsea celebrated on the field together with their three boys after the win where she wowed with a custom black Freeman top on. Chelsea would then bask in the victory with the other team WAGs while sipping some champagne.
On Friday night, the celebration continued on a date night in matching denim fits.
Chelsea of course won that battle.
The Dodgers will wait to see who win’s Saturday night’s decisive Game 5 between the Chicago Cubs at the Milwaukee Brewers. If the Cubs win, Los Angeles will play Game 1 at home. If it’s the Brewers, the team will travel.
For now, the Freemans are enjoying a night without baseball before they are back at it.
