Freddie Freeman crushed by wife Chelsea in matching denim fits for pre-NLCS date

The couple enjoys a night out while the Los Angeles Dodgers await to find out its next series opponent.

Matt Ryan

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still awaiting their opponent for the NLCS. In the meantime, last year’s World Series hero Freddie Freeman and his WAG All-Star wife Chelsea Freeman got in a date night where she crushed him with her denim fit.

Freeman and the Dodgers are now four games away from returning to the World Series after a wild 2-1 win in Game 4 of the NLDS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on an error by the pitcher in the 11th inning.

Freddie Freema
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

RELATED: Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea crushes custom fit celebrating with Dodgers WAGs

Freddie and Chelsea celebrated on the field together with their three boys after the win where she wowed with a custom black Freeman top on. Chelsea would then bask in the victory with the other team WAGs while sipping some champagne.

RELATED: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shows off insane Dodgers boots

On Friday night, the celebration continued on a date night in matching denim fits.

Chelsea of course won that battle.

The Dodgers will wait to see who win’s Saturday night’s decisive Game 5 between the Chicago Cubs at the Milwaukee Brewers. If the Cubs win, Los Angeles will play Game 1 at home. If it’s the Brewers, the team will travel.

For now, the Freemans are enjoying a night without baseball before they are back at it.

chelsea freeman, freddie freeman, mlb wags, los angeles dodger
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

