The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea’s reaction to epic Dodgers’ walk-off homer says it all

The All-Star first baseman did it again. This time with an epic solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a game-winning home run in the 18th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a game-winning home run in the 18th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It took about 6 hours and 39 minutes into World Series Game 3 for last year’s Los Angeles Dodgers hero Freddie Freeman to do it again. His wife Chelsea Freeman was there for every minute of one of the greatest games ever played that ended with her husband’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the18th inning vs the Toronto Blue Jays. Her reaction after said it all. 

The All-Star first baseman was the World Series MVP in 2024 when he hit a record four home runs in the first four games vs the New York Yankees including a walk-off Grand Slam in Game 1.

RELATED: Chelsea Freeman flexes Dodgers fit beside Mamiko Tanaka for World Series Game 3

Now, the two-time champion is also the record-holder of two World Series-winning home runs — this time in an epic record-tying 18-inning thriller that ended like this:

Chelsea was there for the big moment that happened at 11:50 p.m. Pacific Time in the unreal back-and-forth 6-5 LA win thanks to her husband. Her reaction of summed it up for every Dodgers fan (and most anyone watching) with “!!!!!!!!” when she reposted the below from the Dodgers. 

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs' look

That’s eight exclamation marks. If LA wins the World Series she can do nine for each title in the team’s history.

They’ll have a chance to get one game closer to doing so when the two teams are right back at it on Tuesday night just after 5 p.m. local time. 

Freddie Freema
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit

Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game

NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win

MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships