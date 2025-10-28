Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea’s reaction to epic Dodgers’ walk-off homer says it all
It took about 6 hours and 39 minutes into World Series Game 3 for last year’s Los Angeles Dodgers hero Freddie Freeman to do it again. His wife Chelsea Freeman was there for every minute of one of the greatest games ever played that ended with her husband’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the18th inning vs the Toronto Blue Jays. Her reaction after said it all.
The All-Star first baseman was the World Series MVP in 2024 when he hit a record four home runs in the first four games vs the New York Yankees including a walk-off Grand Slam in Game 1.
Now, the two-time champion is also the record-holder of two World Series-winning home runs — this time in an epic record-tying 18-inning thriller that ended like this:
Chelsea was there for the big moment that happened at 11:50 p.m. Pacific Time in the unreal back-and-forth 6-5 LA win thanks to her husband. Her reaction of summed it up for every Dodgers fan (and most anyone watching) with “!!!!!!!!” when she reposted the below from the Dodgers.
That’s eight exclamation marks. If LA wins the World Series she can do nine for each title in the team’s history.
They’ll have a chance to get one game closer to doing so when the two teams are right back at it on Tuesday night just after 5 p.m. local time.
