Chelsea Freeman flexes Dodgers jersey beside Mamiko Tanaka for World Series Game 3
The only thing more on fire than the Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar lineup, albeit controversial for Game 3, might be their wives and girlfriends fits before each World Series game.
Two of the Dodgers WAGs that are most anticipated for every game on LA's playoff run as they look to make it back-to-back World Series championships is Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka.
Both brought fantastic looks for tonight's game, despite the bad umpiring as of this posting, against the Toronto Blue Jays as the series moved to Dodgers Stadium.
As we previously noted, Tanaka wore a unique white blouse that defied the theme of most of the other Dodgers partners, including the fashion influencer Mrs. Freeman.
The proud mother of the Freemans' three boys, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, always documents her time with the kids, behind the scenes putting together her looks, and in in the spotlight with Freeman, the Dodgers' star first baseman.
She always seems to up the ante during the playoffs, and the philanthropic couple gave away World Series tickets to a father and son this year given how much baseball has meant to Freddie, their boys, and his father Fred, who he shares an extremely special bond with after saving his dad's life when he was only 12 years old.
"I'm just sitting in that [hospital] room," the Dodgers first baseman told ESPN's "E:60" during last year's World Series run. "The doctor comes in the room, and I'm with my dad. And he goes, Mr. Freeman, you're lucky you came to the hospital tonight. If you didn't come in and would have gone to sleep, you would have most likely died in your sleep."
"Watching Freddie and the boys share their love for baseball has been one of my favorite parts of this journey🫶🏻," Mrs. Freeman wrote for two lucky Dodgers fans.
It's great to see the Freemans paying it forward, and Chelsea rocking the Dodgers jersey in the World Series.
