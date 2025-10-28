The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman flexes Dodgers jersey beside Mamiko Tanaka for World Series Game 3

Freddie Freeman's wife had the perfect look for the World Series with Shohei Ohtani's wife showing off a unique white blouse.

Matthew Graham

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
The only thing more on fire than the Los Angeles Dodgers' superstar lineup, albeit controversial for Game 3, might be their wives and girlfriends fits before each World Series game.

Two of the Dodgers WAGs that are most anticipated for every game on LA's playoff run as they look to make it back-to-back World Series championships is Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea and Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka.

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Both brought fantastic looks for tonight's game, despite the bad umpiring as of this posting, against the Toronto Blue Jays as the series moved to Dodgers Stadium.

As we previously noted, Tanaka wore a unique white blouse that defied the theme of most of the other Dodgers partners, including the fashion influencer Mrs. Freeman.

The proud mother of the Freemans' three boys, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, always documents her time with the kids, behind the scenes putting together her looks, and in in the spotlight with Freeman, the Dodgers' star first baseman.

Vanessa Bryant and Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman with Dodgers superfan Vanessa Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She always seems to up the ante during the playoffs, and the philanthropic couple gave away World Series tickets to a father and son this year given how much baseball has meant to Freddie, their boys, and his father Fred, who he shares an extremely special bond with after saving his dad's life when he was only 12 years old.

"I'm just sitting in that [hospital] room," the Dodgers first baseman told ESPN's "E:60" during last year's World Series run. "The doctor comes in the room, and I'm with my dad. And he goes, Mr. Freeman, you're lucky you came to the hospital tonight. If you didn't come in and would have gone to sleep, you would have most likely died in your sleep."

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman attend the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

"Watching Freddie and the boys share their love for baseball has been one of my favorite parts of this journey🫶🏻," Mrs. Freeman wrote for two lucky Dodgers fans.

It's great to see the Freemans paying it forward, and Chelsea rocking the Dodgers jersey in the World Series.

MLB WAG Chelsea Freeman, wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman
Chelsea Freeman / Instagram

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

