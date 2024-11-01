Dodgers' Freddie Freeman gets choked up thanking fans for support during son’s illness
Though the Dodgers had to make their way through some classic L.A. traffic to get to the stadium during their parade, they didn’t seem to have any road rage when they spoke to their fans.
Freddie Freeman, who hit multiple home runs during the World Series despite a sprained ankle and broken rib cartilage, radiated pride and joy as he spoke to the fans. “I only have one leg, but I have a whole group of guys that had my back all year,” the 35-year-old said. Fans, including what appeared the first baseman's oldest son in the crowd, began to shout “MVP” as Freeman spoke.
The athlete got a bit emotional as he referred to his son Max’s major health scare, which rocked his family over the summer. (The 3-year-old was hospitalized with Guillaine-Barre syndrome in late July.)
“When I came back three months ago, after my son got sick, you guys showed out for my family and I,” he said, to cheers from the crowd. “That was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had on the field.” His voice trembled a tiny bit as he continued, “I was so touched. I did everything I could to get on this field for you guys, and I’m glad I did, because we’ve got a championship now. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I can’t wait to run this back next year.”
At the end of his speech, the camera cut to Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, grinning in the crowd. In addition to Max, the MLB star and his wife are parents to Brandon (also 3 and born at the same time as Max via a surrogate) and Charlie, 8, who all seemed to be in attendance at the celebration.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Red carpet MVP: 6-foot-4 WNBA star A’ja Wilson towers over big-time actress
Ahhhh: Steph Curry, Ayesha introduce baby Cai in rare public photos
Legendary: Vanessa Bryant posts epic Kobe message, video after Dodgers WS win
Speaking of: Ciara celebrates ‘billionaire’ achievement before Steelers game
Spotlight found: Rarely-seen Mamiko Tanaka rocks husbands ‘Ohtani’ Dodgers fit