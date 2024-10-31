Chelsea Freeman celebrates Freddie MVP, Dodgers World Series win
It all started with Freddie Freeman heroics in Game 1 and the Los Angeles Dodgers are now once again World Series champions.
Freeman finished the Fall Classic with 4 home runs, 6 hits, 12 RBIs, and five runs, earning the World Series MVP nod.
One person who was there supporting him every step of the way was his wife, Chelsea Freeman.
MORE: Chelsea Freeman flexes form-fitting Dodgers top, Freddie custom coat
Chelsea was active during the Dodgers' run to the title. She sat in the stands cheering on Freddie at every game and brought some added flair with her stunning fits each time.
After the World Series-clinching game, Chelsea took to social media with a simple, heartfelt message. "Wow. No words. Just so dang proud," she wrote on Instagram. "What a freaking year!"
This isn't Freddie and Chelsea's first World Series rodeo.
In the last year of Freeman's contract with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman helped lead the team to a World Series win. After issues during contract negotiations, Freeman said goodbye to Atlanta and returned to his home in Southern California to play for the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal.
It's a move that worked out well for Freddie and the Dodgers.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles. Expect to see some Dodgers championship gear coming soon
