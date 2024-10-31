The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman celebrates Freddie MVP, Dodgers World Series win

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman celebrated her husband's MVP performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series win with an emphatic statement on social media.

Josh Sanchez

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live.
Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

It all started with Freddie Freeman heroics in Game 1 and the Los Angeles Dodgers are now once again World Series champions.

Freeman finished the Fall Classic with 4 home runs, 6 hits, 12 RBIs, and five runs, earning the World Series MVP nod.

One person who was there supporting him every step of the way was his wife, Chelsea Freeman.

MORE: Chelsea Freeman flexes form-fitting Dodgers top, Freddie custom coat

Chelsea was active during the Dodgers' run to the title. She sat in the stands cheering on Freddie at every game and brought some added flair with her stunning fits each time.

After the World Series-clinching game, Chelsea took to social media with a simple, heartfelt message. "Wow. No words. Just so dang proud," she wrote on Instagram. "What a freaking year!"

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

This isn't Freddie and Chelsea's first World Series rodeo.

In the last year of Freeman's contract with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman helped lead the team to a World Series win. After issues during contract negotiations, Freeman said goodbye to Atlanta and returned to his home in Southern California to play for the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal.

Chelsea Freeman, Freddie Freeman, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

It's a move that worked out well for Freddie and the Dodgers.

Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Braves.

chelsea freeman, freddie freeman, atlanta brave
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman poses with his wife Chelsea and son Max after the Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies and clinched the National League East Division title. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.

The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.

She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles. Expect to see some Dodgers championship gear coming soon

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Wowza: Mookie Betts’ wife Brianna World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking

Big country livin’: Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indy mansion is as big as his personality

Triumphant return: Molly Qerim’s fit hot streak continues after ESPN absence

New Miss: Landry Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for game

WAGs unite: Hailee Steinfeld’s 4-word reaction to fellow Bills WAG’s huge reveal

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships