Gabby Thomas has perfect 2-word reaction to getting engaged after epic year
Gabby Thomas has had some absolute epic, life-changing moments starting with her three gold medals in the Paris Games over the summer. Now, she’s added the soon-to-be icing on her (wedding) cake with the announcement of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Spencer McManes.
The 28-year-old sprinter with a world-class smile has also become quite the fashion queen with her stunning ab-revealing look while checking out the new Unrivaled basketball league, and posing with Angel Reese in a fit off, and rocking the burnt orange while cheering on the Texas Longhorns football team. She even wowed on the cover of Vogue Magazine for some bold photos.
While she’s kept her relationship with McManes pretty quiet outside of a rare glimpse of them together on her vacation to the Maldives where they did a spicy beach dance after too many margaritas, she’s focused on her fashion and now her return to the track and gym where she’s been crushing some intense workouts.
After a post about her epic past year that’s included the gold medals in Paris, being the Grand Marshal for the NYC Marathon, her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut with her peach one-piece stunner, making the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, the aforementioned Vogue cover, and now her engagement to McManes with that huge ring, Thomas reacted tearfully with two words: So grateful 🥹.”
Thomas certainly has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. What’s next for the newly engaged track star? She has said she has a goal to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, as well as pursue a career in the medical field where she currently works her “other” job.
For now, she should be enjoying this special moment in her life.