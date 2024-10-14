Gabrielle Union's naughty NSFW comment on Dwyane Wade's steamy shirtless IG post
Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have been married since 2014 and have been a couple since 2010, but clearly they haven’t lost that sexy spark.
When Wade, 42, posted a series of shirtless shots on Instagram with the caption, “it’s in my genes,” his wife chimed in to stake her claim in the comments. “I'm in those jeans 😜,” she said cheekily.
In the photos, which showed off Wade’s impressive abs, the retired basketball star was styled in an all-denim look, with jeans and a jacket over his bare chest. Union wasn’t the only fan to chime in with comments on the steamy photos.
“Looking super super zesty,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “With all due respect to Gab…. my goodness 🔥😛🔥❤️.”
A few followers even replied to Union’s comment, delighted at the actress’s apparent lust over her husband. “😂😂😂 best comment ever,” wrote one such follower.
Wade and Union have a tight-knit family — they share a 5-year-old daughter, Kaavia, while Union is also a proud stepmom to Wade’s three children with ex-wife Siovaughn Funches. In addition to Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 10, the basketball player is also the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, 21. The couple have drawn praise and attention from LGBTQ+ groups for their vocal support of Zaya, who is transgender.
