George Kittle's wife Claire has emotional reaction to 49ers star's injury update post

The injury bug claimed another San Francisco 49ers star on Sunday, and yet like they have done all season the team found a way to win in the Wild Card playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles. A day later, George Kittle and his wife reacted to his devastating Achilles injury.

The 32-year-old All-Pro tight end Kittle was hurt in the second quarter when he caught a pass and tried to push off up the field when he collapsed in pain. The cart came out and in true Kittle fashion he pumped up and encouraged his teammates to keep going.

Heartbreaking for one of the NFL’s best. George Kittle carted off after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/XwcLAn2b2i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

And keep going they did — all the way to a 23-19 stunning road victory.

Kittle, meanwhile, added to his legend by asking for a bottle of tequila to be delivered to the locker room.

George Kittle Had The 49ers Owner Send A Bottle Of Patron To The Locker Room After Tearing Achilles. 🍸



After blowing out his Achilles on his only catch of the Wild Card game, Kittle had 49ers owner Jed York send him a bottle of Patrón to cope.



What a guy. 😂#nfl #football pic.twitter.com/Fj7GvPuR9W — BroBible (@BroBible) January 12, 2026

Kittle’s gut-wrenching post

On Monday after reflecting on his season being over, Kittle posted this heartbreaking note and picture with Claire:

“Football sucks sometimes. But I love it. I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. 🥃 cheers, all my love.”

Claire Kittle would have an emotional reaction to the post herself: “My real life super hero 👊 💪 😤 ⚡”

Claire Kittle/Instagram

Kittle is as tough as they come and no doubt will rehab his behind off and be back strong trucking defenders at some point next season.

Claire still celebrated the team’s victory

Claire was spotted with Jenna Purdy and other WAGs still celebrating the team’s win despite what happened to George earlier.

Jenna Purdy (left), Claire Kittle second from right | Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire was also wearing George’s high school letterman jacket from Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma.

No doubt, Claire and George will be cheering on the team as they head to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the divisional round.

