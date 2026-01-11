George Kittle's wife Claire causes stir in vintage 49ers fit at enemy Eagles

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were hoping to have this week off while owning the NFC’s No. 1 seed. With the loss last weekend to the Seattle Seahawks that dream died and instead the team is traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game as the No. 6 seed.

What a difference a week can make in the NFL.

What’s no different is Kittle’s wife Claire always rocking stunning game-day fits like her unreal furry look a couple of weeks ago, and her red-boots showstopper in that Seattle game.

Claire is also a hit away from football. The former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player is always a can’t miss no matter where she is like her jean shorts look, as well as her hippie fit at a Grateful Dead concert.

RELATED: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin insanely rips up 49ers coat for reinvented playoff fit

George and wife Claire stand out wherever they go like at BottleRock in Napa. | George Kittle/Instagram

For Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, Claire caused a stir in this vintage 49ers look.

RELATED: 6-foot-4 George Kittle’s golf clubs are comically too small golfing

Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire and 49ers hope it’s the winning look.

The All-Pro tight end Kittle had 57 catches for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.

If San Francisco wins in hostile Philadelphia, it will have to travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks team that just beat them.

No doubt, Claire will bring another fit hit for that one, too.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

The Kittles’ love story

Claire met George as a freshman at Iowa in 2012 where she played basketball and he football.

They actually had two wedding events: they initially eloped in April of 2019 at a family friend's jewelry store in Iowa City, Iowa, but later held had a ceremony with friends and family at their home in Nashville, Tennessee, in April of 2021.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party