Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel cries tears of joy after Blue Jays' Game 7 win

Vlad Jr.'s wife Nathalie shared the raw emotion of their 8-year-old daughter after the Blue Jays dramatic 4-3 win over the Mariners.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Oct. 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Mariners during game six of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
It was a Game 7 for the ages.

The Toronto Blue Jays had a dramatic comeback victory in the ALCS Game 7 to reach the World Series for the first time since 1993, with George Springer playing the part of hero with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inner to end the Seattle Mariners Cinderella dream season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Oct. 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero (27) celebrates with the ALCS most valuable player trophy after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had carried Toronto to this point with one of the best offensive performances in MLB playoffs history, also just named the ALCS MVP, and his eight-year-old daughter Vlaimel couldn't hold back her tears of joy, just like her father right after the game, with her mom Nathaiie sharing the raw joy on her Instagram Stories.

Vlaimel Guerrero, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Nathalie Guerroro/Instagram

Vladdy's wife has been posting her fantastic fits and celebration with their oldest daughter throughout the playoffs, but tonight was on an entirely different level with so much on the line.

El K, who has been first in home runs, first in hits, first in extra base hits, first in RBIs, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and first in OPS for this postseason run was held in check tonight with only one hit, and many fans were freaked out when the five-time All-Star showed up in an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs jersey, tempting fate with Canada's most cursed franchise.

Vlad Jr. might have cursed himself tonight with only one hit and no RBIs, but it didn't matter as Springer had his back, so Guerrero Jr., his wife Nathalie, and their two daughters, Vlaimel and her little sister Vlaishel, could all celebrate a trip to the World Series.

And now it's time for the Blue Jays $500 million man to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers $700 million icon, Shohei Ohtani.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

