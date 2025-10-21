Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel cries tears of joy after Blue Jays' Game 7 win
It was a Game 7 for the ages.
The Toronto Blue Jays had a dramatic comeback victory in the ALCS Game 7 to reach the World Series for the first time since 1993, with George Springer playing the part of hero with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inner to end the Seattle Mariners Cinderella dream season.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had carried Toronto to this point with one of the best offensive performances in MLB playoffs history, also just named the ALCS MVP, and his eight-year-old daughter Vlaimel couldn't hold back her tears of joy, just like her father right after the game, with her mom Nathaiie sharing the raw joy on her Instagram Stories.
Vladdy's wife has been posting her fantastic fits and celebration with their oldest daughter throughout the playoffs, but tonight was on an entirely different level with so much on the line.
El K, who has been first in home runs, first in hits, first in extra base hits, first in RBIs, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and first in OPS for this postseason run was held in check tonight with only one hit, and many fans were freaked out when the five-time All-Star showed up in an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs jersey, tempting fate with Canada's most cursed franchise.
Vlad Jr. might have cursed himself tonight with only one hit and no RBIs, but it didn't matter as Springer had his back, so Guerrero Jr., his wife Nathalie, and their two daughters, Vlaimel and her little sister Vlaishel, could all celebrate a trip to the World Series.
And now it's time for the Blue Jays $500 million man to battle the Los Angeles Dodgers $700 million icon, Shohei Ohtani.
