Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie reveals ALCS Game 7 fit with bold statement

The wife of the Blue Jays slugger certainly is confident with her look for Game 7 of the ALCS vs. the Mariners.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before game seven against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on before game seven against the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays forced a Game 7 at Rogers Centre vs. the Seattle Mariners. First baseman superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a big reason why with a home run in Game 6. While they hope he can provide more fireworks on Monday night’s winner-take-all game, his wife Nathalie provided her own fireworks with her fit before the first pitch.

Guerrero Jr., who is the son of former MLB star Vladimir Guerrero, was a beast in the ALDS in four games against the New York Yankees where he belted three home runs. He’s followed it up with three homers heading into Game 7 of the ALCS.

His wife has been equally on fire these playoffs with her fit game like with her custom letterman matching the other Blue Jays WAGs, and her stealth all-black look. She’s also been there to celebrate at games with their oldest daughter.

Nathalie and daughter
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

On Monday, Nathalie made a bold statement with her shirt that says “We Win” on it with the jeans and Blue Jays colored Nikes.

Nathalie Guerrero
Natalie Guerrero/Instagram

Vladimir and Nathalie have been married since 2023 and have two daughters together.

He’s hoping to lead the Blue Jays back to their first World Series since they won it in 1993 on the famous Joe Carter home run vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.

His wife certainly believes they’ll get there as evident by her latest fit. If so, it will be a fun night of celebration.

Nathalie and Vlad
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

