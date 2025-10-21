Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie reveals ALCS Game 7 fit with bold statement
The Toronto Blue Jays forced a Game 7 at Rogers Centre vs. the Seattle Mariners. First baseman superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a big reason why with a home run in Game 6. While they hope he can provide more fireworks on Monday night’s winner-take-all game, his wife Nathalie provided her own fireworks with her fit before the first pitch.
Guerrero Jr., who is the son of former MLB star Vladimir Guerrero, was a beast in the ALDS in four games against the New York Yankees where he belted three home runs. He’s followed it up with three homers heading into Game 7 of the ALCS.
His wife has been equally on fire these playoffs with her fit game like with her custom letterman matching the other Blue Jays WAGs, and her stealth all-black look. She’s also been there to celebrate at games with their oldest daughter.
On Monday, Nathalie made a bold statement with her shirt that says “We Win” on it with the jeans and Blue Jays colored Nikes.
Vladimir and Nathalie have been married since 2023 and have two daughters together.
He’s hoping to lead the Blue Jays back to their first World Series since they won it in 1993 on the famous Joe Carter home run vs. the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6.
His wife certainly believes they’ll get there as evident by her latest fit. If so, it will be a fun night of celebration.
