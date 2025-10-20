Why Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s controversial Game 7 fit has Blue Jays fans freaking out
If you believe in curses, many Toronto Blue Jays fans are freaking out after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed up for Game 7 in an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs jersey.
As one fan wrote on X, "Might as well walk past a black cat and under a ladder at this point."
RELATED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as cute 3-year-old in Expos uniform blows up for ALCS Game 7
So why are the Blue Jays faithful so upset that their $500 million superstar is representing his Toronto buddy Auston Matthews, one of the best players in the NHL, for their do-or-die game against the Seattle Mariners with a chance to go the World Series to face the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers?
RELATED: Vlad Jr’s wife Nathalie stuns in stealth all-black Blue Jays fit for Game 5 vs. Mariners
To put it simply, no one is more cursed in Canadian sports than the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Cursed Maple Leafs bringing bad mojo to the Blue Jays
The Maple Leafs are arguably the most cursed franchise in the NHL, if not all of North American professional sports, having not hoisted the Stanley Cup since 1967, when they defeated their bitter rival Montreal Canadians, which was their unlucky 13th championship, not winning another one since that fateful year.
In fact, they haven't even made it to the Stanley Cup finals since 1967, with their last conference final back in 2002.
As another user wrote on X when Vladdy showed up in a Matthews jersey, "Someone tell him a leafs jersey is not what you want to be wearing for any game 7 ever."
RELATED: Who is Mariners star Cal Raleigh's secret weapon girlfriend Hannah Shimek?
So while El K certainly looks bad-a**, we can understand why Blue Jays fans are freaking out.
Mariners have their own curse to overcome in Game 7
The Blue Jays last won the the World Series in 1993, when Toronto legend Joe Carter hit a walkoff home-run against the Philadelphia Phillies to capture back-to-back titles.
“Touch ‘em all Joe, you’ll never hit a bigger home run in your life!," is still one of the greatest calls in MLB history.
The Mariners have never made it to the World Series. Ever.
Even crazier with what's on the the line tonight for both franchises, the Blue Jays and Mariners were founded in the same year, 1977, as the two new teams in Major League Baseball in the MLB expansion at the time.
It all comes down to this
Guerrero Jr., 26, has had one of the best postseasons in MLB history.
As we noted earlier, he's first in home runs, first in hits, first in extra base hits, first in RBIs, first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, first in slugging percentage, and first in OPS for this postseason run.
If Canada's favorite MLB adopted son has another epic performance tonight, all of that freaking out will be for naught. Heck, maybe it would break the Maple Leafs curse too!
If the Mariners make their first ever World Series shutting down Vlad and the vaunted Blue Jays offense, well then, you can blame the Maple Leafs curse. And maybe Auston Matthews too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS