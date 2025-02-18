Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin hints at recruiting son Knox for Rebels
Lane Kiffin is a master of social media trolling and attention grabbing.
Usually when it comes to his family though, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is sincere and sweet, as The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has documenting for his three children: oldest daughter Landry, who also attends the University of Mississippi, Presley, who plays volleyball for USC, and Knox, an aspiring high school quarterback to maybe one day play in the SEC.
In fact, after reconciling with his ex-wife Layla, Knox and his mom have moved to Oxford to live with the 49-year-old former USC, Tennessee, and Oakland Raiders HC, to pursue his dream of becoming a big-time college quarterback.
So then what was his dad's intention behind @-ing his SEC football program with an X post retweet from Knox's quarterback coach, Johnathan Reyes? Reyes wrote, "Strong offseason for @KnoxKiffinQB! Keep stacking days" @-ing Kiffin and 247 Sports, among others.
Kiffin retweeted it with, "@OleMissFB."
Knox has not been heavily recruited up to this point, but he does have an offer from the SMU Mustangs, who of course made a surprising run to the College Football Playoff this past season. And that would certainly be ironic, since his dad was upset about a fourth SEC school not making the expanded CFP playoff. Then again, his daughter attends USC, so Kiffin obviously can forgive and forget.
Kiffin might also just be a proud papa getting exposure for his son's dreams, and if that's the case, it's a great gesture. If he's starting to recruit Knox, then that would open an entirely new level of drama.
But Coach Kiffin seems to welcome drama. Heck, as noted above, even relaxing fishing trips turn him into a smack talker at the expense of his nemesis, Auburn, and former Ole Miss HC, Hugh Freeze.
If the Rebels-rouser keeps winning at Oxford, the fanbase at The Grove will be ecstatic if Knox turns into their QB1. Hotty Toddy!
