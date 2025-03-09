Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts low-cut one-piece in Cabo paradise
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin heated up the offseason with a jaw-dropping bathing suit from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The oldest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach was a fit queen all season like her extremely low-cut birthday dress, and her custom Ole Miss jacket while standing next to dad, and her red Gator Bowl winner.
The 20-year-old Ole Miss sophomore also has been winning the offseason while crushing dad in a shoestring crop top at pilates class, and with her low-cut top while out to dinner with Lane and friends, and slaying her ab-flexing pink top workout look.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin goes sporty shoestring crop top matching sister Presley’s vibe
After all that, her latest selfie with a friend from Mexico wins the offseason.
That’s a jaw-dropping bathing suit.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts green bikini top, sporty headband for pilates
Landry’s mom Layla and Lane recently reconciled after being divorced since 2016 after 12 years of marriage, and she was seen in Mississippi checking out their “home.” Younger brother Knox, 17, is in Oxford as well to finish his high school football career as a quarterback and possibly play for Ole Miss with dad. Younger sister Presley, 18, is headed to USC to play volleyball and a proud dad recently showed her practicing.
It’s unclear if the rest of the Kiffin clan joined Landry on her vacation as of this writing, but she certainly represented the last name with her bathing suit win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court