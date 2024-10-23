Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah swoons over husband before Bucks opener
The Milwaukee Bucks kick off their 2024-25 NBA campaign on Wednesday night, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger is ready to cheer on her husband.
Milwaukee travels to the City of Brotherly Love to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Bucks shared photos of players fitted up as they boarded the flight out east.
MORE: Jalen Green gf Draya Michele's revealing top blends into arty pants
Mariah couldn't help but swoon over Giannis and shared a two-word reaction the photo of the NBA star getting ready to hop on the plane.
Understated fit, but Mariah is in love.
Mariah is a former volleyball player, who played collegiately at Rice University while earning her degree in Sports Management and Sociology. She interned with the NBA Summer League, eventually landing a job with Giannis' season-opening opponent Philadelphia in the basketball operations department.
MORE: Jordyn Woods, Knicks WAGs win night as bf Karl-Anthony Towns loses to Celtics
She is also an entrepreneur who launched her own apparel brand, "Sincerely, Mariah," in 2021 to promote positivity and self-empowerment.
Mariah and Giannis have been together since 2014 and have three children.
Throughout all of those years, their love appears to have grown even stronger.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension