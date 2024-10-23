Jordyn Woods, Knicks WAGs win night as bf Karl-Anthony Towns loses to Celtics
Jordyn Woods had a much better night than her man to start the NBA regular season.
To be fair, it was a daunting task for Karl-Anthony Towns and his new team, the New York Knicks, to open up against the NBA champion Boston Celtics on the road as they received their blinged-out title rings with a Jayson Tatum banger speech and raised the banner, even though TNT controversially cut to commercial midway through the ceremony.
RELATED: KAT caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date night
That was about the only bad thing that happened to Celtics fans that night, as Boston routed the Knicks 132-109. Towns had a pedestrian 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, with a plus/minus of -18, although to be fair, star guard Jalen Brunson had a plus/minus of -23. Mikal Bridges was -33!
On the flip side, Woods and the Knicks WAG crew looked like they had a wonderful night out together back in NYC, as Josh Hart’s wife, Shannon, shared on her Instagram Stories. Oh, and Mr. Hart’s plus/minus was -23, matching KAT’s 12 points.
“First Knicks girls night of the season,” Mrs. Hart captioned the post. “So fun. Can’t wait to do more of them!”
The social media influencer and KAT’s girlfriend reposted it, writing, “best time” with heart emojis in Knicks colors.
RELATED: Bronny still lives in LeBron’s massive LA compound as Lakers teammates
Woods has been fitting into the Big Apple scene ever since KAT was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves, catching a Yankees game with her man in loud Bronx Bombers jackets, attending swanky soirees and events like the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and generally owning the town with her amazing fits (dispelling engagement rumors for now) as an aspiring fashion designer.
No doubt Woods will have a special look planned for the MSG home opener against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.
So while it was certainly a night full of minuses for the Knicks, it was all pluses for their ladies.
