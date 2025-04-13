All 49ers

What to Expect from 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk in 2025

As far as we know, Brandon Aiyuk has a real chance to play in the 49ers regular season opener this year.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs with the ball past New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus. General manager John Lynch recently said that Aiyuk's rehabilitation is right on schedule, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Aiyuk hasn't been ruled out for Week 1.

So what should we expect from Aiyuk in 2025?

Let's see if he recovers as quickly as possible with no setbacks. In that case, he just might be on the field for the 49ers' first regular season game. But he still probably won't play at all in the preseason or in training camp or in minicamp or in OTAs.

Which means Aiyuk probably won't be in peak football shape when he makes his triumphant return. And we saw what he looked like last year when he wasn't in peak football shape. He was not himself.

Remember, Aiyuk held out until September last year while he negotiated a contract extension with the 49ers. And when he finally came back, he was not the same player who performed so well in 2023. And then he injured his knee.

This year, the 49ers have Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, who will be at training camp and are projected to start. It's hard to see the 49ers benching one of them for Aiyuk right away.

Aiyuk probably will start the season as the No. 3 wide receiver and then gradually work his way back into the starting lineup if and when he proves that he's still the same player he was before the injury.

No guarantees.

