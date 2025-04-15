Why the 49ers Still Might Trade Brandon Aiyuk this Offseason
Brandon Aiyuk's trade value just went up for a couple reasons.
One, his recovery from knee surgery seems to be going well. Two, the 49ers just paid him a $23 million option bonus. So any team that wants to trade for him wouldn't have to pay him that money. Which means he's significantly cheaper than he was three weeks ago.
But why would the 49ers trade him after paying him all that money?
It's possible the relationship between the team and Aiyuk is broken after a bitter contract negotiation last year. In addition, it's possible the 49ers simply don't think Aiyuk will be worth the contract they gave him last year.
I think it's highly unlikely that Aiyuk will be on the team in 2026. So why not trade him now if there's a team interested in him?
The 49ers might prefer to trade Aiyuk next offseason after he plays a few games and shows the league what kind of recovery he made. If he plays well, they could get a lot for him.
But if he doesn't play well, if he rushes back onto the field with no offseason and looks like a shell of himself, then his value will plummet and the 49ers will get nothing for him. They'll be stuck with his contract.
That's why the smart play could be to trade Aiyuk now while he still has an air of mystery about him. Perhaps they could get a third- or fourth-round pick in the next week's draft.