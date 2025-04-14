The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hailee Steinfeld sizzles in London selfie as Josh Allen hangs at Masters Tournament

The actress and fiancée of the Buffalo Bills quarterback heads to England for “Sinners” while the QB hit up Georgia for some golf fun.

Matt Ryan

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California.
Hailee Steinfeld at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles, California. / IMAGO / Featureflash

Hailee Steinfeld has been all over the world to promote her new movie Sinners. This time, she hit up London without fiancé Josh Allen while he attended the Masters tournament.

Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback attended her Mexico City premiere of the Ryan Coogler film starring Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan. Allen was seen running to give her a sweet kiss at the event.

They then jetted off to New York City for the U.S. premiere where the two lovebirds were seen holding hands while the actress and singer — who recorded a song for the movie — crushed in a red gown.

With the Masters tournament going on, Allen, who is a big golf fan and even posed with Tiger Woods during his bachelor party, headed off to Augusta to watch the pros and play some rounds himself in what looked like a fun time below.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld sizzled in a minidress mirror selfie from England. You can also listen to her new song “Dangerous” in the post.

The movie drops in theaters on April 18 and has already gotten 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes reviews as of this writing.

After that, Allen and Steinfeld can focus on their big wedding date where Steinfeld will really become “Queen” of Buffalo.

Hailee Steinfeld
Sept. 13, 2024: Bills quarterback Josh Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. / @haileesteinfeld/Instagram
Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

