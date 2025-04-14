Hailee Steinfeld sizzles in London selfie as Josh Allen hangs at Masters Tournament
Hailee Steinfeld has been all over the world to promote her new movie Sinners. This time, she hit up London without fiancé Josh Allen while he attended the Masters tournament.
Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback attended her Mexico City premiere of the Ryan Coogler film starring Steinfeld and Michael B. Jordan. Allen was seen running to give her a sweet kiss at the event.
They then jetted off to New York City for the U.S. premiere where the two lovebirds were seen holding hands while the actress and singer — who recorded a song for the movie — crushed in a red gown.
With the Masters tournament going on, Allen, who is a big golf fan and even posed with Tiger Woods during his bachelor party, headed off to Augusta to watch the pros and play some rounds himself in what looked like a fun time below.
Meanwhile, Steinfeld sizzled in a minidress mirror selfie from England. You can also listen to her new song “Dangerous” in the post.
The movie drops in theaters on April 18 and has already gotten 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes reviews as of this writing.
After that, Allen and Steinfeld can focus on their big wedding date where Steinfeld will really become “Queen” of Buffalo.