Megan Thee Stallion, NBA star romance confirmed after intimate video

Hip hop megastar Megan Thee Stallion has sparked dating rumors with Torrey Craig of the Chicago Bulls after the two were cozying up on a live social media Q&A.

Josh Sanchez

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024.
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
Megan Thee Stallion appears to be dipping her toes back into the dating pool after a cozy video created a social media firestorm.

The rap superstar went live on TikTok alongside Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig.

Megan Thee Stallion and Craig were cozy in bed and doing "The Most Likely Challenge: Couples Edition."

The Shade Room shared video from the live session on X.

Megan Thee Stallion has spent plenty of time in Chicago with concerts and her BFF, WNBA star Angel Reese.

The rapper performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago in early August and during a stop on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in May when Reese joined her on stage with Chicago Sky teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans.

Megan Thee Stallion
Mar 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Singer Megan Thee Stallion walks onto the field to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

33-year-old Torrey Craig, who averages only 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, however, seems to be making the most of his offseason while his new superstar bae is touring the world.

