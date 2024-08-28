Megan Thee Stallion, NBA star romance confirmed after intimate video
Megan Thee Stallion appears to be dipping her toes back into the dating pool after a cozy video created a social media firestorm.
The rap superstar went live on TikTok alongside Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig.
Megan Thee Stallion and Craig were cozy in bed and doing "The Most Likely Challenge: Couples Edition."
MORE: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Lollapalooza
The Shade Room shared video from the live session on X.
Megan Thee Stallion has spent plenty of time in Chicago with concerts and her BFF, WNBA star Angel Reese.
LOOK: Angel Reese gets 'thank you' gift from Megan Thee Stallion
The rapper performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago in early August and during a stop on her Hot Girl Summer Tour in May when Reese joined her on stage with Chicago Sky teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans.
33-year-old Torrey Craig, who averages only 5.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, however, seems to be making the most of his offseason while his new superstar bae is touring the world.
