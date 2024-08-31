Hanna Cavinder cheers on Carson Beck in UGA crop top, white miniskirt
Hanna Cavinder and Georgia football star Carson Beck went Instagram official over the summer, and now the social media influencer/Miami basketball standout is cheering on her boyfriend from the sidelines.
Cavinder took to social media to share photos of her gameday outfit to root on the Heisman Trophy hopeful in Atlanta as the Bulldogs opened the 2024 college football season against Clemson.
She was decked out in red and black, wearing a custom Carson Beck crop top and white miniskirt.
MORE: Hanna Cavinder gets cozy with UGA's Carson Beck in 4th of July TikToks
Cavinder also posted a video of her outfit on TikTok with the caption, "I fear the air is starting to smell that the QB is a QT."
Rumors of the romance between Hanna and Carson Beck first started after eagle-eyed social media sleuths spotted the two together over Fourth of July weekend.
A few weeks later, Beck confirmed they were dating with a post on social media.
In case that wasn't enough, he again confirmed they were a couple in an ESPN interview this week. Now, they're a power couple to watch as college sports kick into full swing.
