Houston Texans Legend J.J. Watt Announces Massive Life News
There is no other player with a greater legacy with the Houston Texans right now than J.J. Watt.
Originally selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Texans, Watt went on to have a legendary career. He helped put Houston on the map.
Watt ended up playing in 10 season with Houston. He did finish out the last two years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, but he will forever be known for being a superstar with the Texans.
That being said, Watt has announced some new massive life news.
Watt took to his X account to share that he and his wife, Kealia Watt, are expecting their second child together.
"Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives," Watt posted.
They had their first child, Koa James, in October of 2022. Watt decided to retire shortly after the birth of his first child.
Congratulations are in order to both J.J. and Kealia on their announcement.
Throughout his illustrious NFL career, Watt ended up playing in 151 total games. He racked up 586 tackles, 114.5 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, and 70 defended passes. Very few pass rushers have made as big of an impact as Watt did.
Unfortunately, he did suffer throughout his career with injury issues. They caused him from putting up much bigger number totals.
It's very clear that Watt will never be forgotten in Houston. The fan base still loves him as if he was still playing with the team. He will always have a home with the Texans.
Watt has gone on to form a broadcasting career. He is currently an analyst for CBS Sports, which has kept him involved in the game he loves.
