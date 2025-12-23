Jaguars injured WR Travis Hunter caught trolling Broncos fans with wife Leanna, baby

Travis Hunter’s rookie season may be over after surgery on an injured knee, but that wasn’t stopping the Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star from trolling Denver Broncos fans in his return to Colorado.

The 22-year-old receiver and cornerback Hunter won the Heisman trophy for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024 and is beloved by fans there. His now on Jacksonville after he was the No. 2 overall pick and he had his best game with over 100 yards and his first touchdown before he went down with a non-contact LCL tear in his knee during practice at the end of October.

Travis Hunter was electric with the Colorado Buffaloes on his way to the 2024 Heisman Trophy. | Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While he can’t play and he’s at home with wife Leanna and their new baby, they did make the trip together to watch the red-hot Jaguars defeat the Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Sunday.

Leanna crushed her Jaguars fit with their son in her arms unfazed by how loud the stadium was.

Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Hunter was making noise, too, just for the road Jaguars team as seen in a viral video of him taunting the fans at the game.

Colorado can forgive Hunter as he’s given that state a lot to cheer for in football.

The Jaguars are 11-4 and atop the AFC South after shocking the 12-win Broncos in their house.

It was definitely a good flight home for Travis, Leanna, and the baby after that win and some good trolling.

Leanna Hunter/TikTok

