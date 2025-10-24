Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off their baby in selfie with Jaguars star
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter is enjoying the bye week with his wife Leanna and their new son. They posted a rare photo all together.
The 22-year-old Hunter finally scored his first NFL touchdown in last week’s loss in London that had Leanna talking smack. It was the rookie’s best game so far as well with over 100 yards receiving to go along with the score, and a pass defended on defense.
Before the season started, the two-way started and Heisman Trophy winner from the Colorado Bufflaoes shocked everyone when he and Leanna announced she gave birth to a son who looks like dad.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares makeup-free selfie before Jaguars glam-fit look
Shortly after, Leanna got back to her game-day fit ways crushing some custom Travis Hunter Jaguars boots, as well as some custom Jacksonville jean shorts.
On the bye week, the hit up nearby Disney World in Orlando where Leanna posted her shadow with the Minnie Mouse ears on.
And enjoying a Disney treat.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic win
Then she took a selfie posing with Travis and their son in a rare picture of the three together.
Travis and the Jaguars are off this weekend before they travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. For now, he’s enjoying family time and surprising Leanna with gifts.
