Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna shows off their baby in selfie with Jaguars star

The Jacksonville two-way rookie and his wife and son are enjoying the team’s bye week.

Matt Ryan

Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter is enjoying the bye week with his wife Leanna and their new son. They posted a rare photo all together.

The 22-year-old Hunter finally scored his first NFL touchdown in last week’s loss in London that had Leanna talking smack. It was the rookie’s best game so far as well with over 100 yards receiving to go along with the score, and a pass defended on defense.

Before the season started, the two-way started and Heisman Trophy winner from the Colorado Bufflaoes shocked everyone when he and Leanna announced she gave birth to a son who looks like dad.

Leanna Hunter/TikTok

Shortly after, Leanna got back to her game-day fit ways crushing some custom Travis Hunter Jaguars boots, as well as some custom Jacksonville jean shorts.

On the bye week, the hit up nearby Disney World in Orlando where Leanna posted her shadow with the Minnie Mouse ears on.

Leanna Hunter/Instagram

And enjoying a Disney treat.

Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Then she took a selfie posing with Travis and their son in a rare picture of the three together.

Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Travis and the Jaguars are off this weekend before they travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. For now, he’s enjoying family time and surprising Leanna with gifts.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

