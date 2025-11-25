Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna stuns in custom Jaguars husband fit for her birthday
It’s Leanna Hunter’s 24th birthday, yet she rocked a custom Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars fit on her big day.
The wife of the injured Jaguars two-way star rookie usually brings those looks on game days like her custom Jags jean shorts, and her Hunter boots winner. Also, this jersey one below.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares makeup-free selfie
Travis is unfortunately home out for the season after tearing is LCL in his knee in a non-contact injury in practice on October 30 that required surgery. His wife has had to take care of him and their new baby son — she even dissed him with a “two babies” post while he recovers.
Travis always goes all out for Leanna, like her 23rd last year with an insane luxury brand shopping spree. This year he went over-the-top with decorations in their new insane Jacksonville mansion.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic win
Then, Leanna showed off her birthday fit with that Hunter top and jeans.
Leanna and Travis have been together since the 22-year-old football star was in high school in Georgia. They got married in Tennessee in May of this year.
She was at the center of a controversy for not standing during his Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy celebration nearly a year ago.
They’ve since gotten married, moved to a new city and house, had a baby, and now celebrated her birthday.
