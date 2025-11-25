The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna stuns in custom Jaguars husband fit for her birthday

It’s her 24th, but Leanna Hunter paid tribute to her hubby with a head-turning look.

Matt Ryan

Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium.
Jacksonville Jaguars player Travis Hunter (12) with his wife during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. / Travis Register-Imagn Images

It’s Leanna Hunter’s 24th birthday, yet she rocked a custom Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars fit on her big day.

The wife of the injured Jaguars two-way star rookie usually brings those looks on game days like her custom Jags jean shorts, and her Hunter boots winner. Also, this jersey one below.

Leanna Hunter
A game-day Jaguars look earlier this season for Leanna. / Leanna Hunter/TikTok

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares makeup-free selfie

Travis is unfortunately home out for the season after tearing is LCL in his knee in a non-contact injury in practice on October 30 that required surgery. His wife has had to take care of him and their new baby son — she even dissed him with a “two babies” post while he recovers.

Travis always goes all out for Leanna, like her 23rd last year with an insane luxury brand shopping spree. This year he went over-the-top with decorations in their new insane Jacksonville mansion.

Travis Hunter
Hunter with a just-because gift earlier this season. / Leanna Hunter/Instagram

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic win

Then, Leanna showed off her birthday fit with that Hunter top and jeans.

Leanna and Travis have been together since the 22-year-old football star was in high school in Georgia. They got married in Tennessee in May of this year.

She was at the center of a controversy for not standing during his Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy celebration nearly a year ago.

They’ve since gotten married, moved to a new city and house, had a baby, and now celebrated her birthday.

Travis Hunter with Leanna and son
Leanna Hunter/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit

First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game

Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death

Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion