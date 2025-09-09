The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jannik Sinner's ex Anna Kalinskaya, Holger Rune debate if he slid into her DMs

Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya accuses tennis playboy Holger Rune of DMing her all the time until finally taking the hint. He disagrees.

Matthew Graham

September 27, 2020, Paris, France: Anna Kalinskaya of Russia during the first round at the French Open.
September 27, 2020, Paris, France: Anna Kalinskaya of Russia during the first round at the French Open. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's a modern social media game of she said, he said.

World No. 9 Holger Rune is apparently known as quite the ladies man on the ATP circuit, and according to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend, fellow professional tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, now No. 34 in the women's singles rankings, that includes not taking a hint after sliding into her DMs way too many times to count.

Jannik Sinner, Anna Kalinskaya
Jannik Sinner kisses his then girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya after winning the championship final at the 2024 US Open against Taylor Fritz. / IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

In a clip going viral, having already been viewed 1.6 million times in only six hours, Kalinskaya says in the clip, "He writes to everyone. He deserves all of this. [He] thinks too much of himself. Maybe he's just that hopeless, but he's not the only one."

To be fair, Kalinskaya, who broke up with Sinner earlier this year, with him confirming it officially in May, is laughing throughout the clip. So it' s not like the Russian is intimating that the Dane is a bad dude.

Rune, though, calls it a complete misunderstanding and something that was lost in translation for those ten times.

"Ha ha ha," Rune wrote. "We may have cultural difference that make Anna Reid a comment on a story an invitation to a date... if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date. Don't worry."

It sounds like this matter is all a big misunderstanding. But hey, it got both of them a bunch of free publicity.

Not many Americans know who either one of them is, so a little DM lost in translation sounds like a modern-day Netflix romantic comedy plotline.

Anna Kalinskaya
Aug 30, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Anna Kalinskaya hits to Iga Swiatek on day seven of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

