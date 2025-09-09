Jannik Sinner's ex Anna Kalinskaya, Holger Rune debate if he slid into her DMs
It's a modern social media game of she said, he said.
World No. 9 Holger Rune is apparently known as quite the ladies man on the ATP circuit, and according to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner's ex-girlfriend, fellow professional tennis player Anna Kalinskaya, now No. 34 in the women's singles rankings, that includes not taking a hint after sliding into her DMs way too many times to count.
In a clip going viral, having already been viewed 1.6 million times in only six hours, Kalinskaya says in the clip, "He writes to everyone. He deserves all of this. [He] thinks too much of himself. Maybe he's just that hopeless, but he's not the only one."
To be fair, Kalinskaya, who broke up with Sinner earlier this year, with him confirming it officially in May, is laughing throughout the clip. So it' s not like the Russian is intimating that the Dane is a bad dude.
Rune, though, calls it a complete misunderstanding and something that was lost in translation for those ten times.
"Ha ha ha," Rune wrote. "We may have cultural difference that make Anna Reid a comment on a story an invitation to a date... if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date. Don't worry."
It sounds like this matter is all a big misunderstanding. But hey, it got both of them a bunch of free publicity.
Not many Americans know who either one of them is, so a little DM lost in translation sounds like a modern-day Netflix romantic comedy plotline.
