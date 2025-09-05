Felix Auger-Aliassime's stressful wedding makes Jannik Sinner US Open match easy
Felix Auger-Aliassime has already won.
No one expected the 25-year-old Canadian, who had a much more promising career years ago as the No. 6 player in the world in 2022, to be in the US Open semi-finals along with the all-time Grand Slam winning Novak Djokovic, 24 and counting, and the undisputed two best tennis players in the world, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with four and five majors each, respectively.
Yet here we are, and the funniest part, taking on world No. 1 Sinner, who is only a French Open final loss away from going for a true Grand Slam in the same year, is not nearly the most stressful thing in Auger-Aliassime's life. That would be getting married to equestrian Nina Ghaibi, also 25, in two weeks in Ghaibi's home country, Morocco!
“I’m having a final suit fitting for the wedding," Auger-Aliassime said. "But everything else is set. It would be too stressful to be planning."
Auger-Aliassime admits Ghaibi has been doing most of the work, telling People magazine, “I didn’t do much," the seven-time ATP tour winner revealed. "As long as I have my suit ready, that’s about the best I can do. But she’s been amazing. Her and her family have been taking care of a lot, and I have to give her all the credit.”
Having first started dating since they were 18, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist only had one non-negotiable for the wedding: an open bar.
Now that sounds like it'll be a fun wedding, no matter what happens today.
And if Auger-Aliassime does pull off two more miracle upsets, imagine how much bigger that party will be.
