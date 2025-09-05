The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Felix Auger-Aliassime's stressful wedding makes Jannik Sinner US Open match easy

Felix Auger-Aliassime is marrying Nina Ghaibi in two weeks, so trying to beat the unstoppable Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals is nothing in comparison.

Matthew Graham

Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrating at the 2025 US Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrating at the 2025 US Open / IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Felix Auger-Aliassime has already won.

No one expected the 25-year-old Canadian, who had a much more promising career years ago as the No. 6 player in the world in 2022, to be in the US Open semi-finals along with the all-time Grand Slam winning Novak Djokovic, 24 and counting, and the undisputed two best tennis players in the world, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with four and five majors each, respectively.

RELATED: Emma Raducanu has flirty Carlos Alcaraz answer about his dramatic US Open look

Felix Auger-Aliassime
Sep 3, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) celebrates after his match against Alex de Minaur (AUS) (not pictured) on day eleven of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Yet here we are, and the funniest part, taking on world No. 1 Sinner, who is only a French Open final loss away from going for a true Grand Slam in the same year, is not nearly the most stressful thing in Auger-Aliassime's life. That would be getting married to equestrian Nina Ghaibi, also 25, in two weeks in Ghaibi's home country, Morocco!

RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle stuns in black minidress selfie as US Open begins

Nina Ghaibi
Felix Auger-Aliassime's girlfriend Nina Ghaibi in the stands during the French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2022 in Paris, France. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

“I’m having a final suit fitting for the wedding," Auger-Aliassime said. "But everything else is set. It would be too stressful to be planning."

Auger-Aliassime admits Ghaibi has been doing most of the work, telling People magazine, “I didn’t do much," the seven-time ATP tour winner revealed. "As long as I have my suit ready, that’s about the best I can do. But she’s been amazing. Her and her family have been taking care of a lot, and I have to give her all the credit.”

RELATED: Jessica Pegula’s Buffalo Bills owner dad’s $100M yacht is under scrutiny at US Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime
Sep 3, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates his victory over Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinal of the menís singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Having first started dating since they were 18, the Paris Olympics bronze medalist only had one non-negotiable for the wedding: an open bar.

Now that sounds like it'll be a fun wedding, no matter what happens today.

And if Auger-Aliassime does pull off two more miracle upsets, imagine how much bigger that party will be.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game

Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships