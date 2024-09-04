Jason Kelce hilariously reveals how he's avoided getting a family pet cat (VIDEO)
Some people are dog people, and some people are cat people — and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is definitely not the latter.
On today’s episode of the New Heights podcast, which Jason co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Jason explained how he and his wife, Kylie, have avoided getting a pet cat for the family. Jason — who is the father of daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 18 months — told Travis that the kids are of the understanding that having a cat around would be dangerous.
“You know what my latest plan to divert our family from getting a cat is? I just keep telling our girls that cats are poisonous,” Jason said.
Travis had a good laugh over the matter, but explained to Jason that telling his daughters that cats are toxic may not have been the best idea. Especially because they are bound to interact with a cat one day.
“They're gonna go over a friend's house and f*cking scream bloody murder because they see a cat,” said Travis.
Once fans of Travis’ girlfriend, pop hitmaker Taylor Swift, caught wind of this, the Swifties had a field day on social media. You see, Swift is the owner of three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. So of course, fans are wondering how Jason is going to explain the cats when they pay a visit to Swift’s home.
“what is jason's plan when they meet auntie taytay's cats?,” asked one Swiftie on X (formerly Twitter)
While Jason didn’t indicate whether or not he has an explanation prepared, he assured the fan “It’s gonna be hilarious.”
Meanwhile, Chiefs fans can look forward to seeing Travis on their screens again in tomorrow’s NFL season opener against the Minnesota Ravens. And of course, Swifties might be able to look forward to seeing “auntie taytay” herself.
