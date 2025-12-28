Jaxson Dart allegedly hard launches new girlfriend IG model before Giants vs. Raiders

It seems like one of the worst kept secrets for Jaxson Dart with regards to who his new girlfriend is.

While the New York Giants heartthrob is set to play a meaningless game against the equally pathetic Las Vegas Raiders, the rookie quarterback has been making more headlines away from the field with his love life.

Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Speculation first ramped up that the Giants first-round pick Dart, 22, was dating Instagram model and Jake Paul Netflix ring girl Marissa Ayers after she was first spotted with the Ole Miss Rebels sensation's viral mother, Kara, at the Monday Night Football game on the road against Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.

Marissa Ayers posts a selfie as the ring girl for the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Netflix fight. | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

Unlike the wholesome Bakemas good times of Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, Ayers and Dart were leaving clues of a blossoming relationship with an intimate dinner date, and then when the proud Alabama Crimson Tide alum flaunted a Giants T-shirt in what looked to be Dart's apartment, it was assumed they were officially a couple.

Marissa Ayers | Marissa Ayers/TikTok

After Ayers stole the spotlight away from Dart as the main ring girl for the Netflix Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight, Ayers dropped another big hint that she and Dart were Instagram official showing off flowers with a card written for "my peachy."

Marissa Ayers seemingly gets flowers from her boyfriend, Jaxson Dart. | Marissa Ayers/Instagram

So soon after, on the same day, Dart allegedly hard launched their relationship on Snapchat, kissing Ayers on the cheek while she took a selfie. Does it get any more on-point for how an influencer and her NFL quarterback would officially announce their relationship?

We only say allegedly because we can't find the original image. It could be that Dart deleted it after deuxmoi posted it, but they're usually a pretty reliable source and this picture looks legit.

And like we said, while Ayers, also 22, and Dart thought they were being coy, it was pretty obvious they were already together.

So congrats! Let's hope your relationship has a brighter future than another failure to launch Giants season.

