Jelly Roll shows love to Titans at surprise team meeting performance (VIDEO)
Country music star Jelly Roll paid a visit to his home team, the Tenessee Titans, on Wednesday during a team meeting. The visit came as a surprise appearance to the team, who cheered the singer on as he entered the room.
Jelly, who was equally excited to meet the Titans, then delivered an inspiring performance of his hit song, “Save Me.”
Though Jelly was admittedly nervous, he says this made for one of the coolest experiences of his life.
"Man, I've had so many highlights today as a Titans fan,” Jelly said in a video shared to the Titans’ social media channels. “This day has been so cool."
Jelly is a lifelong Titans fan. He grew up in Antioch, Tennessee, located right outside of Nashville. During his time in the Juvenile Justice System, he would often watch the Titans from the jumbotron inside Nissan Stadium, which was located across the street from the stadium.
As Jelly showed love to the Titans, the Titans returned the love in kind. Quarterback Will Levis, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, all gave him hugs.
Hanging with Titans fulfilled a longtime dream of Titans today, but Jelly assured the theme that this won’t be the last time he kicks it with them. After last year's season, which saw the Titans finish with a 6-11 win-loss record, Jelly is hoping for a better, stronger season.
"The more I get to hang around these guys, the more I think we're finna to have one of the best seasons we've had in a decade coming up right here," he said. "If there was ever a time to tune in to being a Tennessee Titans fan – if you are on the fence or you were a fan and got disconnected, I'd tune in."
