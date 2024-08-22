Jaylen Brown’s rap burn at Kysre Gondrezick’s NBA ex-boyfriend
Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick are seemingly boyfriend and girlfriend with continued public appearances together and cryptic postings on social media.
In the latest installment of their all-but-Instagram-official relationship, the Boston Celtic star and NBA Finals MVP debuted a new song with A$AP Ferg called “Just Do It,” where the one line appears to go after former Chicago Sky player and Angel Reese bestie Kysre Gondrezick’s ex-boyfriend, Los Angeles Clipper Kevin Porter Jr.: “I learned how to touch her without using my hands”
RELATED: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick tease boyfriend dating rumors back-and-forth
Most of the full track is in the post below, and the full context leading up to that lyric goes, “Baby you was mine, I let the world know. She’s rocking my jersey, all up in the stands. I learn how to touch her without using my hands.”
Jaylen Brown's shot appears to be a reference to Kevin Porter Jr., who was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, now dating Brown. Porter reached a plea deal since the incident, and Gondrezick recanted her story. Porter signed with the Los Angeles Clippers recently, and he still faces NBA discipline.
Gondrezick and Brown first sent social media ablaze when they arrived at the ESPY Awards together, and then went full nuclear when the duo sat courtside at an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas and debated the merits of Bronny James big-league potential. The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese was sitting by their side and is super close with Gondrezick.
It seems that Brown and Gondrezick enjoy teasing and trolling about their relationship status, and that’s their prerogative.
Also, Brown is getting free publicity for his new single. That’s called marketing savviness.
