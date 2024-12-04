Jerome Bettis Jr. towers over Steelers legend dad in celebrating Notre Dame choice
Jerome “The Bus” Bettis ran through defenses for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish before his Hall of Famer career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, his son, Jerome Bettis Jr., is following in dad’s footsteps to South Bend, Indiana, after making it official on early National Signing Day.
Unlike his running back dad, Bettis Jr. is a three-star receiver out of Atlanta, Georgia according to 247Sports.
Dad played at 5-foot-11, 255 pounds. Jr. Is listed between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, but towers over dad in photos of his big official signing to head to Notre Dame.
Jr. certainly looks football ready. And who would want to tackle Sr. still with that husky build.
Accoridng to 247Sports, here’s the skinny on Jr.:
“Refined wide receiver prospect with elite NFL bloodlines that pairs good size and solid hands together with average play speed. At his best when he’s looking to attack from an outside posting as he gets vertical with calculated steps and breaks off defensive backs with well-timed cuts. Uses his wider build to shield others from the catch point and usually tracks back towards the football. Not one that’s going to win a ton of foot races, but can extend plays by shedding tackles. Projects as a reliable target in a balanced attack at the Power Four level, but might also warrant a look at safety based on what he put on tape as a senior as he showcased favorable instincts and inspiring physicality. Could unlock more to his game after a year or two in a college strength program.”
Before being drafted to the St. Louis Rams, Sr. finished his Notre Dame career with 337 rushing attempts for 1,912 yards (5.7 yards per attempt), and made 32 receptions for 429 yards (13.4 yards per reception). In his sophomore year, he set the Notre Dame touchdown record with 23 overall touchdowns — a record that still stands.
It’s a proud day for the Bettis family with another even taller Bettis heading to Notre Dame.
