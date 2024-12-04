7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns awkwardly hugs tiny Sunisa Lee after Knicks win
Sunisa Lee is certainly enjoying the New York life, and being embraced by the city as well.
The 21-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast moved to NYC from St. Paul, Minnesota, after the 2024 OIympics in Paris. Since then she’s lived it up like her amazing look next to fellow Olympian Gabby Thomas at New York Fashion Week. Last week, she took in the New York Jets game where she was gifted a custom Suni jersey.
On Tuesday, she hit up her first New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden where she was greeted to loud cheers from fans and even was up on the jumbo scoreboard.
After the Knicks beat the Orlando Magic, Lee even got to meet players like Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. Pictures were posted and the height difference is truly shocking. Here’s the 5-foot-0 gymnast with an awkward-looking bent over hug from the 7-foot-0 center Towns.
And Lee standing next to the 6-foot-7 Anunoby.
The height difference between an Olympic gymnast and these NBA players is unreal looking.
Lee also said she was waiting on the court while the team signed a jersey for her.
Sunisa is certainly have quite the 2024. She was even named to Glamour’s “Women of the Year” where she received an award and had Beyoncé go fangirl on her.
She can now also check off a Knicks game on her bucket list.
