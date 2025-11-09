JJ McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares big baby update with Vikings battling Ravens
J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings had a big game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. While the quarterback if focused on getting his third win as a starting quarterback, his fiancée Katya Kuropas shared an adorable life update with their baby.
The 22-year-old McCarthy returned last week after missing five games with an ankle sprain and upset the Detroit Lions on the road. His fiancée shared an adorable photo of baby Rome’s fit in the win.
McCarthy and Kuropas welcomed their baby boy in early September and he’s been dad’s number one fan and loving the Vikings in adorable photos like this one.
RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?
Before Sunday’s matchup in Minneapolis vs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Katya shared a two-month baby update showing just how big Rome is getting.
McCarthy and Kuropas have known each other since high school in Illinois, and then he proposed to her right after winning the 2024 NCAA championship with the Michigan Wolverines.
Now, McCarthy has an extra fan with Katya to root him on in the pros as his career is just getting started after he missed his rookie season.
