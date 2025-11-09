The Athlete Lifestyle logo

JJ McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares big baby update with Vikings battling Ravens

The Minnesota quarterback battles Baltimore Sunday, but he has an adorable little fan cheering him on back home.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings had a big game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. While the quarterback if focused on getting his third win as a starting quarterback, his fiancée Katya Kuropas shared an adorable life update with their baby.

The 22-year-old McCarthy returned last week after missing five games with an ankle sprain and upset the Detroit Lions on the road. His fiancée shared an adorable photo of baby Rome’s fit in the win.

McCarthy and Kuropas welcomed their baby boy in early September and he’s been dad’s number one fan and loving the Vikings in adorable photos like this one.

Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Before Sunday’s matchup in Minneapolis vs. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, Katya shared a two-month baby update showing just how big Rome is getting.

Katya Kurosawa/Instagram

McCarthy and Kuropas have known each other since high school in Illinois, and then he proposed to her right after winning the 2024 NCAA championship with the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, McCarthy has an extra fan with Katya to root him on in the pros as his career is just getting started after he missed his rookie season.

Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

