Aaron Rodgers channels “Top Gun” Tom Cruise look in NFL pregame fit
There were some fashion statements made on Monday night for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets game.
First, 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel strolled in with some leather blinged-up farmer overalls that were a sight to behold.
Then, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrived in a look straight out of a “Top Gun” movie, which is fitting with the team name he plays for. The 40-year-old quarterback could’ve double for Tom Cruise with his bomber-looking jacket and dark shades.
Rodgers is in his 20th NFL season. So maybe it’s more like a “Top Gun: Maverick” look. The quarterback really doesn’t have an official nickname. Maybe he should be called “Maverick” from now on?
Rodgers unfortunately didn’t come out with the win in his first game back off his devastating Achilles injury as the Jets lost to the 49ers, 32-19. It’s a long season, however, and Maverick never quit when he was facing adversity — expect the same from Rodgers who has done it his whole career.
