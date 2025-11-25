Tom Brady’s son Jack shockingly tall beside 7-foot NBA star
Tom Brady’s 18-year-old son Jack looks taller than his former NFL legend dad. In fact, he looks shockingly tall next to a 7-foot NBA star, too, in a photo of all three together.
The 6-foot-4 Brady terrorized NFL defenses for 23 seasons from 2000 to 2023, winning seven Super Bowls (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Now the Fox Sports NFL lead analyst and part Las Vegas Raiders owner’s three kids are getting so big as well.
His son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, from ex Gisele Bündchen were recently seen on vacation and went viral looking just like their dad.
John who goes by “Jack” is Brady’s oldest child. He was the only child between Brady and his other ex Bridget Moynahan. At 17 Jack was as tall as dad.
Now, he looks nearly as tall as New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed at exactly 7-foot-0.
Towns wrote, “Next time we’re running routes? @tombrady”.
It seems like just yesterday Jack was a ball boy for the Bucs.
How fast they grow up, and how tall they can get.
Jack plays football at quarterback like his dad in high school, but has basketball aspirations. He certainly could make it if he keeps growing.
