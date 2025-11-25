The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady’s son Jack shockingly tall beside 7-foot NBA star

The 18-year-old son of the NFL legend and Bridget Moynahan stuns next to dad and this basketball All-Star.

Matt Ryan

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tom Brady’s 18-year-old son Jack looks taller than his former NFL legend dad. In fact, he looks shockingly tall next to a 7-foot NBA star, too, in a photo of all three together.

The 6-foot-4 Brady terrorized NFL defenses for 23 seasons from 2000 to 2023, winning seven Super Bowls (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Now the Fox Sports NFL lead analyst and part Las Vegas Raiders owner’s three kids are getting so big as well.

His son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, from ex Gisele Bündchen were recently seen on vacation and went viral looking just like their dad.

RELATED: Tom Brady harshly criticized for 'weird' dog cloning revelation

Tom Brady and his kid
Tom Brady Patriots looks over at his children who shared the stage at halftime with their famous dad back on September 10, 2023. / Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

John who goes by “Jack” is Brady’s oldest child. He was the only child between Brady and his other ex Bridget Moynahan. At 17 Jack was as tall as dad.

Now, he looks nearly as tall as New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, who is listed at exactly 7-foot-0.

RELATED: Tom Brady rocks old-school white Raiders coat just like legendary owner Al Davis

Towns wrote, “Next time we’re running routes? @tombrady”.

It seems like just yesterday Jack was a ball boy for the Bucs.

Tom Brady and son Jac
Jack and dad in 2021. / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

How fast they grow up, and how tall they can get.

Jack plays football at quarterback like his dad in high school, but has basketball aspirations. He certainly could make it if he keeps growing.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

