Josh Allen's AFC East rival trolls him for Hailee Steinfeld's risqué 'Sinners' role
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld used to stay under the radar as compared to global icon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the NFL's No. 1 power couple.
That is no longer the case.
The Buffalo Bills reigning NFL MVP quarterback and his actress and fashion influencer star fiancée have stolen the spotlight from Swift and Kelce ever since the Super Bowl, especially as Steinfeld went on a worldwide tour full of fantastic fits to promote the Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler "Sinners," which has gotten universal acclaim and accolades.
RELATED: Josh Allen gives funny ‘Sinners’ review for fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s hyped movie
The Beau Society founder, 28, has raved about the experience. In the very adult-themed, R-rated vampire movie, Steinfeld has a risqué role that shows she has fully moved on from the roles that made her a household name growing up, like "True Grit" and "Pitch Perfect."
Sauce Gardner, the New York Jets star cornerback, shared a joke on X about the steamy part.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld shares never-shared details on 'incredibly' romantic proposal
The 24-year-old Gardner wrote, "out of respect for my dawg Josh, i will not be going to see Sinners" with a dying laughing emoji.
Of course the joke was all in good fun. And as the saying goes, any publicity is good publicity.
Allen, also 28, recently said at a Bills press conference about "Sinners: “A very cool experience. I’m so excited for her, and so proud of her. It’s getting some great reviews. It’s a fantastic movie. So go watch it."
The friendly banter between the AFC East rivals might have an added level of amusement next season.
Like any good movie, get your popcorn ready.
