Josh Allen's girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld makes rare Bills game appearance
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld try to keep their relationship as private as possible, but Monday there was a rare Steinfeld sighting in Buffalo.
Allen and the Buffalo Bills were home vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while Steinfeld was not shown once on the national broadcast, this photo of her surfaced (she’s the only one in a white jacket on the right).
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld and other WAGs to watch this NFL season
Steinfeld and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t publically official until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
RELATED: Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Steinfeld is a bonafide star herself as an actress and singer. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise. She has over 20 million followers on her Instagram.
She also may be a good luck charm because the Bills romped the Jaguars, 47-10, to improve to 3-0 on the season. Allen is having a tremendous start as well: In three games the Pro Bowler has thrown for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions, and rushed for two more scores.
It’s unclear if Steinfeld attends games on the regular or not. Again, they like to keep their dating life out of the public eye for the most part. Bills fans, however, will take any good luck charm they can get as the franchise looks to win its first-ever Super Bowl.
