Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, spotted enjoying date night in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills nabbed their fourth consecutive win against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 3. The Bills had the advantage of facing their AFC East rival at home in Orchard Park, where they are now 4-0 this season.
Before the Week 9 matchup, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, threw an epic circus-themed Halloween party, giving the entire team a chance to let loose.
The 27-year-old actress was so happy with how the event turned out, she finally went Instagram official with Allen after over a year of dating, sharing several photos from the party with her 20 million followers.
While the Oscar-nominated actress and the MVP candidate wore custom-made ringmaster costumes for the party, the couple took a much more casual route when they headed out for date night in Buffalo.
The famous duo were spotted enjoying dinner by a fan at the restaurant, who submitted the photo to DexuMoi. Allen and Steinfeld typically keep their date nights low key, as they've yet to make the red carpet debut together.
Last week, the "Pitch Perfect" star traveled to Los Angeles for the Season 2 premiere of her Netflix series, Arcane, however, the Bills star was unable be her plus-1 due to practice.
Steinfeld then made it back to Buffalo for their Halloween party and presumably stayed in town to watch the Bills play against the Dolphins on Sunday. While the game was a nail-biter, the Bills ultimately eked out a 30-27 win.
