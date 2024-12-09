Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld’s adorable, rare photo together at Bills-Rams game
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may have lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams in LA on Sunday, but Allen was still the real winner as his new fiancée Hailee Steinfeld made the trip.
The quarterback and the actress got engaged on November 22, but didn’t share the news until a week later with an epic social media drop that showed a picture of Allen taking a knee in a surreal setting.
The 27-year-old star of the new season of Arcane on Netflix also attended the Bills win last weekend in Buffalo over the San Francisco 49ers in the snow. This is the first time we’ve seen her on the road this season and posing in public with Allen. While she still hasn’t flashed the much anticipated ring, this picture shows how adorable they look.
Steinfeld looks casual in a Bills hat, red low-cut top and black pants, while Allen is in a Los Angeles Mad Drops shirt, which is a professional pickleball team. What an epic and rare photo of the two.
Unfortunately, the Bills would lose the highest-scoring NFL game of the season, 44-42.
Steinfeld and Allen have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official publicly until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
The 10-3 Bills now travel to take on the 12-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday on the road. Will Steinfeld travel to that game as well? Allen and the Bills will need all the support they can get for that one.
