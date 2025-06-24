Jrue Holiday's wife Lauren has sweet 2-word reaction to heartbreaking Celtics trade
It's so hard to say goodbye.
The life of professional athletes are rarely ones to feel bad for, but one of the biggest downsides, especially for their families, is when they put down roots in a city and community, and all of a sudden have to pack up and move when they're traded.
Luckily for former Boston Celtics star guard and two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday, now being sent across the country to the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster trade, his wife Lauren is used to it, since this will now be his fifth NBA team after stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, and Celtics. Better yet, she can also relate being an ex-United States women's national soccer team midfielder with two gold medals and a FIFA World Cup title.
Mrs. Holiday has also overcome a brain tumor while Jrue was with the Pelicans, so a new city is nothing for her.
It was especially hard, though, for her fellow Celtics WAG Tamia Tillman, wife of Xavier Tillman, who posted an Instagram collage with a heartbreaking note.
"This one's actually going to be so hard," Mrs. Tillman wrote. "Thank you sm for making our transition to Boston so smooth & fun, literally couldn't imagine the past year & a half w/o you guys. now for the heartbreak of telling the kids their besties are off to a new team... Love you guys so big!!!!"
Mrs. Holiday reposted it on her IG Stories with the caption, "Forever ever" with a heart emoji.
Now the Holidays start anew yet again, hopefully to make new friends and more life-long friendships along with their two children, J.T. and Hendrix.
